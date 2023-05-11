International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,908 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $27,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in International Paper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

