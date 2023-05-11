InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $170.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.50.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.67.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

