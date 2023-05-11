InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $159,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 147,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 127,436 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 180,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 442.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,389,000 after buying an additional 1,405,349 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PDBC stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.