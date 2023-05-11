InterOcean Capital Group LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Geron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after buying an additional 1,593,868 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Geron by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 649,439 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Geron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 68,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GERN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Insider Activity

Geron Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Susan Molineaux sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Geron Co. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 23,808.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading

