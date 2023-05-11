InterOcean Capital Group LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after acquiring an additional 818,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,846,720,000 after buying an additional 540,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after buying an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,764,000 after buying an additional 224,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,894,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $185,087,000 after buying an additional 549,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.5 %

WBA stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.