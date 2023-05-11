InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $8.17.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

