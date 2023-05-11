InterOcean Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $379.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.14. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $389.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

