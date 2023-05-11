InterOcean Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $74,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of LABU stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

