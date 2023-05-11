Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $431.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

