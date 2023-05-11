Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

IHIT opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

