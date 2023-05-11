Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.
IHIT opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $8.84.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
