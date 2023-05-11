Invesco High Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

