Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VMO stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $10.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

