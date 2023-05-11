Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

VPV stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

