Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IQI stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,807 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 134,922 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 106,860 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

