Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

