iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after acquiring an additional 64,471 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

