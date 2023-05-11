iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,615 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.14% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $41,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,465.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 882,691 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 334.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,563,000 after acquiring an additional 809,373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 140.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,108,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,839,000 after acquiring an additional 648,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,168,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,405,000 after acquiring an additional 627,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,480,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.