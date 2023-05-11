iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 939,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,551,000 after buying an additional 227,636 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,559,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,091,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IUSG opened at $89.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.