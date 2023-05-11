iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.62% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $50,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $87.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.06.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

