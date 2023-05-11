iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.40% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $45,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,257 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,630,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,030.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 413,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,338,000 after acquiring an additional 376,915 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $131.50 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.52 and a 200-day moving average of $142.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

