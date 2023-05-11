iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.30% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $57,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

