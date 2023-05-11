J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $176.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.91. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

