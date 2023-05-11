Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78), Briefing.com reports. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of ($749.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 15.9 %

JXN stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $367,424.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,709.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $367,424.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at $964,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,648 shares of company stock valued at $907,829 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.