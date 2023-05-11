JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,329,000 after buying an additional 1,365,359 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,743,000 after buying an additional 833,389 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18,267.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 630,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after buying an additional 627,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after buying an additional 590,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

