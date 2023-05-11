Jushi (JUSHF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, May 12th.

Jushi Price Performance

JUSHF stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Jushi has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JUSHF. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Friday, March 31st. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

