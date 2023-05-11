Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Kforce had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce updated its Q2 guidance to $0.94-1.02 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.94-$1.02 EPS.

Kforce Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80. Kforce has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $73.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kforce

In other news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,909.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kforce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kforce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kforce by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kforce by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

