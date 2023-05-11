Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Director James B. Tananbaum Acquires 1,780,000 Shares

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) Director James B. Tananbaum bought 1,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,984,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,525,957 shares in the company, valued at $9,872,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KNTE stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.22. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNTE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 1,956.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

