Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 4.3 %

KGC opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. Barclays downgraded Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after buying an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,731,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,396,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,223 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.