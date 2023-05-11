Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after purchasing an additional 373,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $75,892,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $79,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Insider Activity

Lam Research Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $527.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $505.37 and a 200-day moving average of $475.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.