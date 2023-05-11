Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 92.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $177.10 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.31. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

