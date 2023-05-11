Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Rating Reiterated by Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research restated their buy rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Lesaka Technologies stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Lesaka Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSAK. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products, and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. The Consumer segment deals with the provision of financial services to customers, including a bank account, loans and insurance products.

