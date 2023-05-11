Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

