Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) EVP Michael Rowles Sells 100,000 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LYV opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average is $72.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

