LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $28,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.
Insider Activity
Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE LLY opened at $435.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $413.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.00 and a fifty-two week high of $438.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- Cruise Lines See Smoother Seas On Horizon As Profitablity Returns
- Roblox Scores A Win In The Metaverse And May Move Higher
- Don’t Get Burned By Dutch Bros; Starbucks Has More Potential
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.