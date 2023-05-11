LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $28,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $435.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $413.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.00 and a fifty-two week high of $438.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

