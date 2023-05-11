LSV Asset Management Sells 462,588 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,588 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.59% of Oshkosh worth $33,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.50.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.