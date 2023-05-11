LSV Asset Management Sells 79,237 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,237 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $27,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $133.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $162.93.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

