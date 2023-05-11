M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Raymond T. Baker Sells 29,160 Shares of Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $1,202,558.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of MDC stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 9.12.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,084.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 115,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 105,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 60.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,275 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 217.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

