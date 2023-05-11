Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs Sells 20,361 Shares

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Masco Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. KeyCorp cut their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Masco by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 196,938 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Masco by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 74,031 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

