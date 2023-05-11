McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson updated its FY24 guidance to $26.10-26.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $26.10-$26.90 EPS.

McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE MCK opened at $394.46 on Thursday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $355.71 and its 200 day moving average is $368.45.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 7.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

