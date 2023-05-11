Michael Hsing Sells 2,785 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $1,141,237.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,533,580.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10.

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Hsing sold 6,333 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total value of $3,117,799.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $415.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.52 and its 200 day moving average is $425.83.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

