Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRTX. B. Riley upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.13.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.04. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 220.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 692,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 159,307 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

