MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

MKS Instruments Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $84.60 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.