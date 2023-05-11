ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 108,145 Shares of Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,726,277.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,507,340 shares in the company, valued at $79,813,653. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,397 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,108,856.33.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $55.50 on Thursday. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.44 million, a P/E ratio of -21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.63. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,822,000 after buying an additional 294,108 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 81.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 148,191 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,328 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 365.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 64,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 371,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after purchasing an additional 48,016 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

