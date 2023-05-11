MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Posts Earnings Results

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
MRC Global Stock Down 1.3 %
MRC stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.90.
Insider Transactions at MRC Global
In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.
About MRC Global
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MRC Global (MRC)
- Cruise Lines See Smoother Seas On Horizon As Profitablity Returns
- Roblox Scores A Win In The Metaverse And May Move Higher
- Don’t Get Burned By Dutch Bros; Starbucks Has More Potential
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.