Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,510 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 565,457 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

