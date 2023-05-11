Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nordson were worth $58,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nordson Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

NDSN stock opened at $216.40 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.82.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

