Open Lending’s (LPRO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.22.

LPRO stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 18.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 10.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.5% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

