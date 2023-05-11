Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 18.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 691.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 60,481 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Mizuho dropped their price target on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

