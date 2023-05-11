Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. Orion Office REIT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.63 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Orion Office REIT from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

ONL opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $342.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. Orion Office REIT has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -23.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONL. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Office REIT

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.