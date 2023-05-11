Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 130 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $386.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.21. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,506 shares of company stock worth $15,198,446 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

